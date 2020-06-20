GMP’S RESPONSE TO ILLEGAL RAVES

Following last weekends illegal raves across Great Manchester, GMP have today issued a stern statement.

In the statement which was posted on social media they said:

“Today you will see an increase in police patrols across Greater Manchester in an effort to prevent any further illegal raves this weekend”.

They continued “These types of events are dangerous and unacceptable and we are urging anyone who may have information about any illegal rave activity across Greater Manchester to please get in touch with police so we can prevent them from happening and ultimately save lives”.

In closing “For anyone thinking of attending an illegal rave this weekend, we are asking you to stop and think. By attending you face the prospect of enforcement action, including arrest and prosecution”.