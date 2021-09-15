GMP to hold open day in attempt to return stolen tools and bikes

Officers attempting to trace the owners of numerous power tools and bikes that were seized following a warrant executed in Middleton in June, are hosting an open day this Saturday (18 September 2021) at Middleton Police Station between 9am-5pm.

On 8 June 2021, officers from GMPs Middleton division raided a property on Wordsworth Road, Boarshaw and subsequently recovered 68 mountains bikes and various different kinds of power tools that are believed to have been stolen from all around the Greater Manchester area.

Police Constable Andy Gray, of GMPs Rochdale division said: “We have recovered a large amount of stolen property and we would very much like to see it reunited to as many rightful owners as possible.

“As well as releasing these images, we are also planning an open day at Middleton Police Station this Saturday.

“Anyone is free to come along, all we ask is that you bring proof of purchase/ownership of the item that you believe may belong to you, along with a form of ID.

“Anyone who believes an item pictured may belong to them, is asked to call Middleton Police Station on 0161 856 8701.