GMP Rochdale Pennine Neighbourhood team take to Facebook LIVE for their first Q&A

On Monday 20th April, GMP Pennine Neighbourhood team took to Facebook for their first LIVE video Q&A where local residents could ask questions there and then about issues in their local area which mattered to them.

Many locals watched the stream and participated in asking questions, covering topics from antisocial behaviour, speeding and how the teams are working alongside partner agencies to support residents.

Over the past year, the GMP Pennine neighbourhood team have been working harder than ever in the local community, organising summer events to bring communities together, tonight this Facebook LIVE session is another great example of the teamwork and initiative leadership within the GMP Pennine team.

PC Matt Honey who was in front of the camera said “Inspector MacGregor tasked me with finding an alternative way for engaging with the community during the current restrictions. He also informed that I was taking over the position of NBO (Neighbourhood Officer) for Littleborough and Wardle, so I thought it was a good way of introducing myself to the residents. The feedback we have received has been great and we had at 1,500 access the broadcast. I’m not sure if it will be a regular thing but if the public would like it to be ill do my best to deliver”

A local resident who watched live told us “It’s great to know that the local policing teams know about some of the issues like speeding and vandalism to vehicles that get mentioned a lot on social media in various groups, knowing this gives us reassurance that something is being done”.