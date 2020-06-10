GMP Rochdale investigating rape in Heywood

Detectives in Heywood are investigating a reported rape from Monday 8th June.

The reported crime took place on Balmoral Drive in Heywood, Rochdale at 7:45pm.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been bailed pending further enquiry.

Specialist officers are supporting the victim and family with the case ongoing.

Detective Inspector David Crewe, of GMP’s Rochdale division, said: “This is a horrendous incident and we have specialist officers who are supporting the girl and her family throughout this difficult ordeal.

“Although a man has been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries, police are still actively investigating to uncover the full circumstances surrounding this crime and enquiries remain ongoing.

“If anyone has any information at all that could help police with their investigation, please do not hesitate to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4668 or 101 quoting incident number 2536 of 09/06/2020, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.