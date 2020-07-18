GMP officers have prevented a large illegal rave from going ahead this evening.

Greater Manchester Police have prevented a large illegal rave from going ahead this evening.

The location of the rave is currently unknown.

In a statement, the force said: “Following two large illegal raves that were held last month, GMP set-up a dedicated operation to carefully monitor any planned future events, in addition to fully investigating those that had already gone ahead. This led to one man being arrested yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance and criminal damage.

Today, (Saturday 18 July 2020), officers successfully dismantled a planned illegal rave by engaging with audio equipment suppliers after conducting a number of enquiries.

Preventing these events from taking place is incredibly important to ensure the safety of everyone across Greater Manchester. These raves pose significant risks as previous events have demonstrated and we’re committed to working with our partners to prevent further raves from taking place.

We understand from social media that the event organisers are incredibly unhappy and have posted some derogatory statements. We would like to thank members of our community for working with us and reporting information to support our investigations. These events are unacceptable, they put lives at risk and they will not be tolerated.

An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances around the organisation of this cancelled event.”