GMP issue over 100 Fixed Penalty Notices in a busy night for officers

More than 100 Fixed Penalty Notices for Covid regulation breaches were issued during a busy night for Greater Manchester Police

Between 5pm on New Year’s Eve and 7am this morning, New Year’s Day, police issued 105 FPNs, bringing the total issued by GMP since August to 2,320.

While the majority of fines were issued to house parties, there were several larger incidents requiring enforcement.

In Wigan officers shut down a large rave-type event attend by around 40 people at the Empress Industrial Estate, Ince.

Attendees dispersed on police arrival. Three FPNs were issued, lighting DJ equipment and heaters were seized and work is ongoing to identify the organiser.

On Queen Street, Wigan ten FPNs were issued to attendees of a large party taking place in a flat.

At a property on Ashlyn Grove, Fallowfield ten FPNs were issued to the host and attendees of a large party.

On Castle Street, Manchester City Centre police attended following reports of a large fight at a party of around 30 people. On arrival, the group dispersed and three FPNs were issued.

12 FPNs were issued to attendees of a large house party at a property on Halebank Avenue, Manchester.

In Stockport a £1,000 fine was issued to a pub in Marple Bridge for continuing to serve customers in contravention of Tier 4 restrictions.

On Greek Street, Stockport 16 FPNs were issued to attendees of a large party taking place in the basement of a property.

In Bury 10 FPNs were issued at a large party taking place at a property on Leaver Street, Radcliffe.

In Tameside, two FPNs were issued to the organisers of a party at a property on Short Avenue.

Assistant Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Chris Sykes, said: “We’re pleased that the vast majority of people followed the Government’s request to remain indoors and celebrate within their household or support bubble.

“It wasn’t the way any of us wanted to enter the New Year, but we’re grateful for the public’s support.

“2020 has been a difficult year for everyone across the region, including our hard-working officers and staff. I’d like to thank them for rising to the unprecedented challenges we have faced.

“Unfortunately there were a number of incidents last night that required their continuing professionalism.

“I’m sure the right-thinking majority of our residents will join me in condemning this irresponsible behaviour, which puts lives at risk.

“I would urge people to remain strong during what will hopefully be the final few months of restrictions. Protect your loved ones, each other and our NHS by continuing to follow Government rules.

“If everyone does their part we can look forward to a brighter year ahead.”