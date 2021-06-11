GMP Chief Superintendent Recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours List

Chief Superintendent Wasim Chaudhry, Branch Commander of GMP’s Specialist Operations Branch, has been awarded a Queen’s Police Medal (QPM).

Chief Superintendent Chaudhry joined GMP in 1995 and during his career has played an instrumental role in improving community relations, ensuring the voice of all communities is heard, and supporting residents through difficult times.

As a member of the Senior Leadership Team at Manchester since 2004, Chief Superintendent Chaudhry played a key role in improving community relations in Moss Side following a period of gun and gang violence. He was also actively involved in the growth of Independent Advisory Groups (IAG), which provided an opportunity to engage with members of the public.

Chief Superintendent Chaudhry previously undertook work as the Force’s Operational Lead for tackling hate crime, a role in which he supported Manchester’s diverse communities, ensuring they have a voice and place to raise concerns.

As the head of Specialist Operations Branch, over the last two years, Chief Superintendent Chaudhry, has overseen the command of major events and challenging policing operations working closely with police and partner agencies.

Throughout his career, Chief Superintendent Chaudhry has been at the forefront of supporting residents through some of the toughest times, including the riots of 2011 and being part of a team which led the community recovery work following the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017, providing reassurance and harmony at a time when it was needed the most.

Chief Superintendent Wasim Chaudhry QPM said: “I am immensely proud to have been recognised in today’s Queen’s Birthday Honours. It is a great honour, and a highlight of my policing career.

“It is a huge privilege to work alongside fantastic colleagues from the police service, partner organisations, as well as representatives from local communities; all working tirelessly to improve the lives of others and keep people safe.

“It is that collective support which has made this nomination possible and which I would like to pay testament to today.”

Chief Constable Stephen Watson QPM said: “Chief Superintendent Wasim Chaudhry is thoroughly deserving of this award. It is a fantastic recognition of an unstinting desire to improve the lives of the communities he serves. He is a fantastic police officer and a first class leader. We are all very proud of him.”

(Lead Image Credit: Greater Manchester Police)