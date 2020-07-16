GMP Chief Constable wins Director of the Year Award

The Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), Ian Hopkins, has won the Public Sector category at the North West Institute of Directors (IoD) Director of the Year Awards 2020.

The (IoD) Director of the Year Awards recognises exceptional leadership, business talent and good governance across Britain. The Public Sector Award, judged by respected members of the industry, celebrates public service leaders who know how to get the best out of others’ professional expertise and their contribution to civic society.

Chief Constable (CC) Ian Hopkins was nominated for the award for his leadership of the force through significant changes to the policing landscape over the past decade, including reduced government funding, reducing officer numbers as well as the changing nature and complexity of crime.

Virtually presenting CC Ian Hopkins with his award, was businesswoman Olive Strachan MBE, who recognised his strong focus on community engagement, clear decision making, ethical mind-set and vision for GMP’s future.

Ceremony hosts, IoD North West Regional Chair Mike Blackburn and Regional Director Claire Ebrey, highlighted CC Ian Hopkins’ work on encouraging workplace diversity. Through his role in leading the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) Workforce Representation and Diversity portfolio, CC Ian Hopkins has championed the drive to increase representation across the police serve. During the online awards ceremony CC Ian Hopkins recognised that conversations about race can often be difficult, but that in order for police force’s to have legitimacy with the public, they needed to be representative of society. He referenced the success GMP has had in engaging with colleagues and the community to recruit officers and staff from Greater Manchester’s diverse communities.

GMP’s Chief Constable Ian Hopkins on winning the award, said: “It is lovely to receive the Public Sector Leadership Award, so thank you to the judges. I must however, pay tribute to the GMP officers and staff who work to make Greater Manchester a safe place.

“The last few months have highlighted the dedication of all those within GMP, who have delivered a service to 2.8 million people through these unprecedented times. Navigating new legislation and engaging with a community in uncertainty, their commitment has been outstanding.

“GMP is an exceptional organisation and I am proud to serve the public in my leadership of it.”