Giant thank you card to celebrate lockdown heroes at The Rock

A giant thank you card to celebrate Bury’s lockdown heroes has been installed at The Rock Shopping Centre.

The 8ft tall card has been installed at the shopping and leisure destination and customers are encouraged to write a message to recognise and thank those in the community for their efforts in 2020.

The card campaign focuses on ‘Who has been your Rock of 2020?’ and shoppers can write a brief message on the card. There is also a photo frame where people can pose for a photo and share it with The Rock on social media using the #MyRock2020

The card will be manned daily and visitors can grab a pen and write their message.

The Rock’s Centre Director, Arnold Wilcox-Wood said: “This card is an opportunity to recognise the people in our community who have made a difference to people’s lives during the tough months of 2020. This could be anyone from our NHS and emergency service heroes, key workers, retail staff and volunteers, as well as mums, dads, friends and family members.

“We hope that our visitors will be able to enjoy this installation and we look forward to seeing their photos on our digital channels.”



The centre will have enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures in place at the card installation.

When the card isn’t manned, no pens will be available but visitors can still use the frame for a photo.