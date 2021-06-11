Get your second dose of the AZ vaccine at clinics in Bury

Three clinics have been set up for Bury residents who have not yet had their second dose of the AZ coronavirus vaccine.

Two of these are walk-in, i.e. no appointment needed:

Elizabethan Suite, Bury – Wednesday 16 June, 1.30pm – 6pm. This is for people who had their first AZ jab in the week commencing 19 April or before.

Prestwich Walk in-Centre – Thursday 17 June, 8.30am – 6pm. Again, this is for people who had their first AZ jab in the week commencing 19 April or before.

A third clinic – which must be booked – is at:

Ramsbottom Civic Hall – Sunday 13 June, 1.30pm – 6.30pm. This if for people who had their first AZ jab in the week commencing 12 April or before. Book here: https://nhsburyccg.nhsbookings.com/v2/#book/service/11/count/1/provider/any/

Lesley Jones, Bury’s director of public health, said: “Many people who have had their first dose of the AZ vaccine should now be due for their second dose, and we need to make it as easy as possible for them to attend.

“One jab isn’t enough – it’s vital that you have your second vaccination in order to provide full protection for you, your family and loved ones.”

First dose Pfizer vaccine appointments are also available in Ramsbottom this weekend for those over 18 that are eligible.

Appointments are available from 8.30am & 6.30pm on Saturday and 8.30am & 1pm Sunday.

You can book your appointment via the NHS Bury website