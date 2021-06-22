Get your Covid jab at these upcoming clinics

There are lots of Covid vaccination clinics coming up in Bury where residents can get their first and second jabs.

They are offering both the Pfizer and AZ vaccines, and no appointment is needed, although you can book a slot if you prefer.

The following walk-in clinics are available:

Tuesday 22 June

Elizabethan Suite, 8.30am to 6pm – Pfizer first and second dose (8+ weeks)

Wednesday 23 June

Elizabethan Suite, 8.30am to 6pm – Pfizer first and second dose (8+ weeks)

Thursday 24 June

Elizabethan Suite, 8.30am to 1pm – Astra Zeneca second dose

Friday 25 June

Ramsbottom Civic Hall, 8.30am to 6.30pm – Pfizer first and second dose (8+ weeks)

Saturday 26 June

Ramsbottom Civic Hall, 8.30am – 6.30pm – Pfizer first dose and second dose (8+ weeks)

Sunday 27 June

Ramsbottom Civic Hall, 8.30am – 3pm – Astra Zeneca second dose

There’s also a walk-in vaccination clinic Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 5:30pm at Fairfield General Hospital. AstraZeneca second doses are offered on Mondays only until July 19th, while Pfizer first & second doses are offered Tuesday to Thursday.

Booking is also available for the Fairfield site call 0161 778 2104 or online here. Select one of the ‘community patient’ options

Everyone over 18 is now eligible to be vaccinated.

A total of 120,340 people registered with a Bury GP have now had their first jab – and 86,395 residents have received their second jab.

However, residents are being urged to keep up the fight against Covid-19 given that the infection rate is still climbing in Bury.

And everyone is being reminded that they must get their second jab if they are to be fully protected against the virus.