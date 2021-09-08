Gambling – it’s your call

Businesses and residents are invited to have their say on the review of Bury Council’s gambling policy.

The council is required to have a policy and review it every three years. It is now consulting gambling premises such as betting shops, amusement arcades and pubs, but anyone is allowed to comment.

The Gambling Act 2005 has three licensing objectives: to prevent gambling from being a source of crime and disorder, being associated with crime and disorder, or being used to support crime; to ensure that gambling is conducted in a fair and open way; to protect children and other vulnerable people from being harmed or exploited by gambling.

If you wish to make comment on the consultation policy document you are invited to view it on the council’s website at www.bury.gov.uk/gamblingpolicy-consultation . On request, the licensing office can provide a hard copy of the existing policy. Additional general information is available from the Gambling Commission website at www.gamblingcommission.gov.uk

Comments must be received by 22 October 2021. Comments will be considered and may be published afterwards (anonymously if requested). Any changes to the policy would start in January 2022.