Further image released of man police want to speak to after Bury robbery

Detectives investigating a robbery in Bury on Sunday are continuing to appeal to the public for help to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police were called at 8.55am on Sunday 28 March to a report of a woman in her 70s returning to an address on Rectory Green, Whitefield, after receiving her COVID jab and being robbed of her mobile phone and bank card by a man.

The woman wasn’t injured but was left understandably shaken.

A short time later a man, believed to be the offender, was seen by officers on Bury New Road and a chase ensued during which the man resisted arrest from officers, a Taser was deployed and a baton was used.

The man received a head wound before making off from police. His whereabouts are still unknown.

Enquiries have suggested the man has since told people that his head injury was sustained in a domestic incident and detectives are yet to find any evidence he has received medical attention for his injuries.

It is also believed the man may be sleeping rough and is understood to have been seen sleeping on top of some scaffolding.

Investigators believe the man is still in the Whitefield area and are continuing with CCTV enquiries.

Officers have released a further image of a man who they are also keen to speak to in connection with the incident which was taken outside the Metrolink at Prestwich on the day of the robbery.

Detective Constable Donna Haldane, of GMP Bury’s CID, said: “Our investigation into this robbery is ongoing and with every development and piece of information we receive we are broadening our search for where the man involved in this incident may be now.

“While we are confident this incident isn’t linked to other thefts targeting elderly people in Bury, we are still committed to making sure we identify who is responsible so they no longer risk posing a threat to other innocent members of the public.

“We have released a further image of a man whose welfare we remain concerned about and also who were are keen to speak to in connection with this incident – anyone with information should get in touch with any information they may have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bury CID on 0161 856 8078 quoting incident 795 of 28/03/2021. Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.