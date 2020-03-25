Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Manchester as death toll rises to 465

Four more deaths have been reported in Greater Manchester tonight.

28 people have died in England today from the virus, meaning the death toll for the UK rises to 465

NHS England said the patients who died were aged between 47 and 93 years old.

All of the people, except the 47-year-old, had underlying health conditions.

Two people sadly passed away in Salford Royal, with the Pennine Acute Trust (Northern Care Alliance) also sadly reporting two deaths today.

Public Health England are yet to release figures on the number of confirmed cases for today.

More to follow…