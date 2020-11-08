Four arrested after large gathering in Piccadilly Gardens

Four people have been arrested after a gathering of hundreds people in Piccadilly Gardens earlier today.

The individuals were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

As well as the arrests, 24 £200 fixed penalty notices were issued to people attending.

Police also say enquiries are ongoing to also issue a fixed penalty notice to the organiser.

One group of attendees were known to have travelled by coach from Cumbria to attend.

Assistant Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Mabs Hussain has condemned the gathering saying in a statement:

“Today (Sunday 8 November 2020), Greater Manchester Police responded to a large gathering in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester City Centre. At the peak of the gathering, in excess of 600 people were in attendance.

“I would like to use this opportunity to publically condemn this gathering. Both the organisers and attendees were irresponsible – increasing demand on police who are also responding to calls regarding serious incidents and people who are in immediate danger across Greater Manchester.

“Before and during this gathering, officers followed guidance to engage with the organiser and attendees, explain the restrictions and encourage compliance. Unfortunately, the encouragement was ignored which resulted in officers progressing to enforcement.

“Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, officers authorised a Section 34 Dispersal Order. They also arrested four people on suspicion of public order offences and issued 24 £200 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs). Enquiries are ongoing to also issue an FPN to the organiser.

“Enquiries have established that one group of attendees travelled to Greater Manchester from Cumbria via coach. The driver and the company they work for have both been reported to the relevant industry regulator.

“Whilst responding to this gathering, a number of officers were injured. This is unacceptable behaviour towards officers who were simply doing their job and protecting people. Investigators will now work to identify those responsible and ensure they face justice.

“I would also like to remind members of the public that these restrictions are to control the spread of Covid-19 and protect everyone – including you and your loved ones as well as the NHS. I encourage you to do your bit to fight the virus by complying with the restrictions and staying at home.”

Cllr Pat Karney of Manchester City Council described the scenes as “Disgraceful” saying on Twitter: “Ask our doctors and nurses if Covid is real. Write to your MP if you disagree with the regulations but don’t add to our health crisis by going on our streets.”

Today’s gathering appeared to be organised by Rise Up Manchester, they said on social media: “Thank you to everyone that came out today to make their voices heard. It’s not over yet – see you soon!”

(Lead Image Credit: MrPeepsSays/Twitter)