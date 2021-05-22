Fostering in Bury: Provide safe spaces for children in their local community

Foster carers in Bury provide vital support and care for young people and children throughout the Bury community.

You can make a real difference in a child’s life, supporting vulnerable children by providing a safe and loving environment which allows them to build confidence and thrive.

By being a Bury foster carer, children can build and maintain stable relationships with friends and family they already have. Furthermore, a foster home provides children with a safe nurturing environment which provides safety and security which helps transform their future.

Bury Fostering Service provides a wide range of training and support for foster carers throughout the year to further their professional development. Also, all foster carers have access to a range of multi-agency support including Education, Health and Social Care CAMHS (Child & Adolescent Mental Health Services). There are no age or relationship restrictions on who can foster – all that matters is that you can provide a safe and loving home for a child.

Both long-term and short-term options are available, as well other types of fostering including:

Supported lodgings

Family & Friends

Respite Care

Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC)

More details are at https://www.fosteringwithbury.co.uk/types-of-fostering-long-term-fostering-bury

Tony Decrop, assistant director (social care and safeguarding) at Bury Council, said: “Fostering provides a supportive and loving environment for a child to flourish and makes a very positive impact in their life. If you have the time, care, and dedication to foster with Bury then there’s never been a better time to do so. You can support children in Bury and allow them to stay close to where we all call home.”

If you are interested in fostering in Bury then follow the link to our website for more information and resources www.fosterwithbury.co.uk or call 0800 9555 311 and speak to one of our dedicated team members.