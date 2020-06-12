Floral Tributes to NHS key workers outside Bury Town Hall

Rainbow tributes to our NHS key workers have been displayed outside Bury Town Hall. The display includes multi-coloured NHS letters, golden keys and flower beds.

The work was designed and carried out by the council’s grounds maintenance staff, and one of our Bury-based contractors, N.P Kelly Painting, provided their services by painting the displays.

The flower displays include a heart-shaped bed of red begonias, with various coloured begonias around the perimeter and a mixture of perennials planted in the stone works, along with some cana lilies at the back. When these all come into bloom they will enhance the display further.

The display is on the Manchester Road Side of the town hall outside Bury Registry Office, however it will be open for the summer only.

Another display will be installed at Heap Bridge shortly. The display puts good use of the flowers already pre-budgeted and ensures they will not go to waste. Put at prominent landmarks, the monument is a tribute to our key workers.

Councillor David Jones, cabinet member for communities and emergency planning, said: “The Covid-19 crisis has shown, if any proof was necessary, that the NHS is our national treasure, as are our key workers such as social carers.

“Staff have worked tirelessly, in very difficult and often risky situations, to look after us and we owe them a huge amount of gratitude. I also want to pay tribute to all those in the community who have also done a key job at this time.

We thought these floral tributes would be a colourful way of saying thanks, and my thanks also go to Bury company N.P. Kelly Painting for bringing these rainbows to Bury.”