Five people have been taken to hospital following a bus colliding with a bridge in Rochdale

In a statement, North West Ambulance Service said “We were called at 14:11 today to an incident on Station Road in Rochdale with reports of a bus colliding with a bridge. 9 people were assessed on scene and 5 patients were taken to hospital, one of which has a significant leg injury.”

The bus was involved in a collision on Station Road, near Richard Street, at around 2pm today.

Richard Street in Rochdale remains closed to the junction with Lincoln Street and is expected to be closed until the initial incident investigation is completed.

Carl Haslam, Station Manager at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue, tweeted pictures of the bus and said the incident ‘could have been a lot worse’

This could have been a lot worse. Crews from @manchesterfire @rochdalefire and @TRU_Manchester assisted NWAS with 10 casualties. Good work by all. #OpsAssurance pic.twitter.com/9n8gUkgNyX — Carl Haslam 🔥 (@CarlEHaslam) April 29, 2020

Greater Manchester Police have also made a statement “Police were called shortly after 2.10pm today (Wednesday 29 April 2020) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and a bridge on Station Road in Rochdale.

Nine passengers on board the bus have been injured and are receiving treatment from emergency services.

Richard Street and Station Street have been temporarily closed while the scene remains in place.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”