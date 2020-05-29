First headteacher of Woodhey High School dies

The first head-teacher of Woodhey High School in Bury, Frank Bennett has died aged 82.

He died in hospital yesterday after a prolonged illness with his family around him as he passed away peacefully.

Many former colleagues and pupils will be saddened by the news.

Frank was head from the schools opening in September 1979 to his retirement in 1999.

Martin Braidley was the headteacher following Mr Bennett, while the current head Brian Roadknight took over in 2013.

It’s hoped that there might be an option to hold a memorial service after the current restrictions are lifted.