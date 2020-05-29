BURY AND ROCHDALE
First headteacher of Woodhey High School dies

May 29, 2020
The first head-teacher of Woodhey High School in Bury, Frank Bennett has died aged 82.

He died in hospital yesterday after a prolonged illness with his family around him as he passed away peacefully.

Many former colleagues and pupils will be saddened by the news.

Frank was head from the schools opening in September 1979 to his retirement in 1999.

Martin Braidley was the headteacher following Mr Bennett, while the current head Brian Roadknight took over in 2013.

It’s hoped that there might be an option to hold a memorial service after the current restrictions are lifted.

 

Adam Clark
  1. Helen Mann (nee Stansfield)

    Absolutely gutted. So sorry to hear of his passing. Love to his family.
    Best headteacher ever! RIP Mr B!

    May 29, 2020 at 7:16 pm - Reply
  2. Peter Atkinson

    RIP Mr Bennett from one of your many many students from over the years and my deepest condolences to your family. Atki, Woodhey School Years 1992-1997

    May 29, 2020 at 8:19 pm - Reply
