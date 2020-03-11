First Coronavirus Case confirmed in Rochdale

Rochdale Council has confirmed the first Covid-19 case in the borough.

Director of public health at Rochdale Borough Council, Andrea Fallon, said: “We have received confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in the borough of Rochdale. The case is a resident who became infected after coming into contact with another positive case outside our borough. The person has been taken to a specialist NHS infection centre.

“Due to patient confidentiality, further information cannot be provided about this case. Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case. This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.

“I’d like to reassure people that Public Health England have confirmed today that the risk to the general public remains low and Rochdale Borough Council is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of our borough are protected.”

This afternoon the World Health Organisation declared the Coronavirus as a global ‘pandemic’

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation confirmed this in a news conference this afternoon saying “WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction, we have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic”