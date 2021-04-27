Fire Service urges residents to stay safe while celebrating Lag B’Omer this year

Firefighters are reminding local residents to celebrate safely during Lag B’Omer, a Jewish festival that includes lighting bonfires.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) is urging residents to avoid lighting bonfires during the celebration. People are also being reminded to avoid gatherings and only meet with friends and family in line with national coronavirus guidance and restrictions.

Head of Prevention, Area Manager Paul Duggan said: “If you are celebrating Lag B’Omer this year, please be careful and be safe. I strongly suggest people don’t light bonfires as these can easily get out of control and spread.

“We are also urging people to not hold or attend large gatherings. We all still need to take steps to keep each other and our communities safe from coronavirus so if you do decide to meet with family and friends during the festival, please follow the latest guidance and regulations.

“If you do decide to have a bonfire, please do so safely and follow our important safety advice. Lastly, from everyone at GMFRS, to all the Jewish community, a safe and happy Lag B’Omer.”

Fire safety advice includes:

Bonfires should be 18 metres from buildings, trees, fences, overhead cables and car parking areas.

Only burn clean, dry timber. Don’t burn aerosols, batteries, bottles, foam-filled furniture, tins of paint and tyres.

Bonfires should be no more than 3metres in height. Household residents spectating should be at least 5 metres away.

Never use petrol, paraffin, diesel and white or methylated spirit to light the bonfire. Use firelighters instead.

Keep some buckets of water nearby in case of emergency and to damp down after the event.

Always extinguish your bonfire once your party has finished.

You can find more safety advice on our website: https://www.manchesterfire.gov.uk/staying-safe/safe4autumn-treacle/bonfire-safety-advice/