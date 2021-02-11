BURY AND ROCHDALE
Fire service called to fire at Bury FC’s Gigg Lane Stadium

February 11, 2021
Firefighters tackled a small blaze at Gigg Lane yesterday evening.

A small fire involving paper towels was reported on scene but was extinguished upon arrival.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 8.45pm on Wednesday 10 February, two fire engines from Bury and Whitefield fire stations were called to reports of smoke in a building on Gigg Lane, Bury.

“Firefighters found a small fire involving paper towels that was out upon arrival. Crews liaised with on-site security and were in attendance at the scene for around 10 minutes.”

Greater Manchester Police added: “At 9.10pm on Wednesday 10 February 2021, police were called by the fire service responding to a report of a fire at on Gigg Lane, Bury.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting 2823 10/02/21 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

