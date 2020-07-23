Fire at Industrial Unit in Rochdale has been extinguished

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that the fire they attended earlier in Rochdale has now been extinguished

In a statement, they said: Crews have successfully extinguished a fire at an industrial unit on Moss Bridge Road, Rochdale.

At its height, eight fire engines were in attendance at the incident, which involved two paint booths in a two-storey industrial unit.

Firefighters used three jets, six breathing apparatus, a ground monitor and a positive pressure ventilation fan to tackle the blaze.

Road closures have now been lifted on Moss Bridge Road.”

General Manager Steve Jordan, in charge at the scene, said: “Our crews have worked exceptionally hard to tackle this fire, and thanks to their quick response and professionalism we have been able to prevent any further spread.

“The fire has now been extinguished, and two crews remain at the scene making sure the area is safe.

“I want to thank local residents for their cooperation and understanding throughout this incident, and would ask that the public continue to avoid the area while crews remain at the scene.”

Visible damage to the industrial building (Credit: James Taylor)