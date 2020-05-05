Fancy a fascinating read on VE Day?

Bury Libraries + Archives have produced two publications to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, which can be accessed online on BorrowBox.

The first publication brings together copies of Bury Times articles from May 1945, so you can read how local events were reported at the time.

The second comprises extracts from “Bury and the Second World War” by Ken Inman and Michael H. Helm, and depict what life was like for people in Bury when the war ended. The whole book can be borrowed or purchased at Bury libraries when they re-open after the C-19 pandemic is over.

To find these publications, download BorrowBox (https://www.bury.gov.uk/ebooks). You need to be a library member, but if you aren’t you can join Bury Libraries here (www.bury.gov.uk/jointhelibraryonline)

Local collections can then be found at the bottom of the EBook featured collections.

Lots more digital historical information can be found at www.buryarchivesonline.co.uk.