Family pay tribute to man who died in a collision in Bury

A family have paid tribute to the most ‘unique, amazing and fun loving man’ who died in a collision in Bury on Tuesday 18 May 2021.

At around 5.30pm, police were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Rochdale Old Road.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian – who has since been formally identified as 37-year-old Anthony McKenzie – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The car driver stayed at the scene to assist with enquiries and no arrests have been made.

Paying tribute to Anthony, his family said: “Anthony was the most unique, amazing fun loving man who did as he pleased most of the time.

“But mainly he was the best daddy to his young boys; nothing meant more to him than his children, they were his entire world.

“He was just the most caring, humorous man, everyone loved him and we will all be forever thankful we had him in our lives.”

Officers continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with video footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8562, quoting incident number 2323 of 18/05/2021.

Reports can also be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Greater Manchester Victims’ Services provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950.