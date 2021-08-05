Family of ‘kind’ and ‘hard-working’ woman who died following a fire in Bury pay tribute

The family of Sarah Hussein say they are ‘devastated’ by the news of her death

Police were called just after 7:30pm on Friday 23 July to reports a woman had been badly burned at an address on East Street in Bury.

Emergency services attended and found a 31-year-old woman who had suffered severe burns and was taken to hospital.

Sadly, despite the emergency staffs’ best efforts, she died a short time later. She has been named as Sarah Hussein.

Three men aged 34, 24 and 26 arrested in connection with the incident have since been bailed pending further enquiries. Police aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Sarah’s family, living in Pakistan, said: “Sarah was the person in the family that everyone turned to for help and support both financially and emotionally. She was a very nice, kind, polite person who worked hard every day to support us all.

“We are devastated by the news of her death and that we were not there to help her.

“We feel helpless being so far away. We will all miss Sarah every moment of every day.”

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of her death.

A dedicated Major Incident Portal has been set up for the public to share any information – anonymously, if needed: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21S36-PO1.