Fairfield Hospital prepares for Coronavirus with newly installed ISOLATION PODS

Health chiefs have put Fairfield Hospital on standby by installing Isolation Pods in the event that a Coronavirus outbreak was to occur.

Health chiefs have outlined their plans following the global outbreak of the virus.

Bury Council is working with local authorities and public health bodies across the region following national guidance.

Director of public health, Lesley Jones, told the health and wellbeing board that risk to individuals in the UK is low but authorities are still preparing for the worst.

She said: “We’re hoping for the best but planning for the worst-case scenario. Both are still possible.

“The response has been nationally led and I have regular conference calls with the chief medical officer.

“At Greater Manchester level, there is a pre-emptive borough preparedness group. Communication around this is being led nationally.

“Monitoring is showing that there’s very high levels of awareness among people. If they think they have it, they know what to do.”

Whilst it is believed that the global outbreak has caused businesses to bomb in Manchester’s China Town, Mrs Jones told the board that this is not the case in Bury but warns businesses to prepare for the worst.

She said: “All organisations have been asked to review their business continuity from a staff sickness point of view.

“Some businesses are suffering economic shock due to trade relations with China but there are no reports of that in Bury.

“We have not had any reports of adverse effects on Chinese restaurants in Bury either.”

She continued: “Ultimately, there will be a vaccination programme. It takes quite a while to develop a vaccine. It could take 12 months, maybe longer.

“There’s no treatment for this at the moment. Most people that get it have mild symptoms. But we are as prepared as we can be.”

Anyone that is presenting any symptoms is asked not to go to GP surgeries or A&E but instead contact 111 for immediate support.

If you have any symptoms after returning from other parts of China, including Macau and Hong Kong, or to Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea or Malaysia, is also urged to call 111.

This advice extends to anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has been confirmed to have Coronavirus.

For further advice or information visit www.gov.uk/coronavirus.