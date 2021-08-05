Extended opening hours for libraries

Bury’s libraries are opening for longer to give readers more time to visit following the latest lifting of Covid lockdown restrictions.

The branches in Bury, Radcliffe, Prestwich and Ramsbottom will now have the following opening hours:

Tuesdays 10am-4.30pm

Wednesdays 10am-4.30pm

Thursdays 12.30pm-7pm

Fridays 10am-4.30pm

Saturdays 9.30am-1pm (Bury, Radcliffe and Ramsbottom)

Sundays 9.30am-1pm (Prestwich)

Customers are encouraged to continue to wear a face covering, respect other people’s space and sanitise their hands. Visitors are still able to ‘check in’ using the NHS Covid-19 app when they enter the library.

In the last six months, the libraries have added more than 2,500 new items for people of all ages to borrow and read. Library membership is free and you can sign up and take books away on your first visit, and you can also apply to be a library member online at https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15302.

If you’d like to browse the library catalogue at home and request any book, visit our online catalogue: https://bury.ent.sirsidynix.net.uk/client/en_GB/default/.

All libraries will continue to offer Order & Collect, which has been a popular new service since being launched during the lockdown. This enables customers to choose their books online and pick them up when they are ready. To use the Order and Collect service, contact your local library or go to www.bury.gov.uk/orderbooks.

For youngsters, as well as the range of books and information on offer, there’s still time to join this year’s Wild World Hero’s Summer Reading Challenge with a range of exciting books for all reading heroes! See https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=16160

Limited public access to computers is also available at all libraries – to book your session, contact the library directly.

The Archives service is operating, but by appointment only. Staff can help you access a range of materials on the history of the borough or begin to research your family tree: for more details, see https://www.bury.gov.uk/archives. The service also has a photographic and collections website with images of the town’s past and images of the town’s First World War soldiers: see https://www.buryarchivesonline.co.uk/

During the pandemic there has been a substantial increase in the use of online library services. Libraries offer free access to thousands of e-books and e-audiobooks which can be borrowed online. Libraries also offer a free e-magazine app which has access to more than 3,000 full edition e-magazines including the Radio Times, Hello magazine and the New Scientist. For details visit https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15336