Everything You Need to Know About the Lyrid Meteor Shower UK 2020

Offering up to 15 meteors per hour, the Lyrid meteor shower peaks in the UK on April 21st and 22nd. Along with the incoming New Moon, you can expect night sky viewing to be as close to perfect as is possible, during this year’s Lyrid meteor shower.

Active each year, from mid-late April, the Lyrids are known to be one of the best celestial happenings to view, thanks to the clear skies often found around this time of year. The best time to watch the Lyrid meteor shower peak in the UK will be over the next few nights, and will best be viewed from areas away from light pollution.

However, due to COVID-19 fears, it’s likely that the only place you’ll be able to view the Lyrids will be from your back garden. So, take half an hour to yourself, before seeking out these meteors, to avoid looking at any screens (including your phones!) and allow your eyes to adjust to the night sky. We also recommend taking a garden chair that leans back so you aren’t craning your neck all night, as well as a decent pair of binoculars if you have them.

How to See the Lyrid Meteor Shower

Speaking to Roch Valley Radio, astrophotography extraordinaire and International Dark-Sky Association delegate Dr. Mike Shaw says that the “best time to see a Lyrid meteor is between midnight and dawn. That’s when your location on Earth is heading straight into the cosmic dust cloud responsible for the meteor shower. Before midnight, you’re facing away from the dust cloud, like looking out the rear window of a car whilst driving. But after midnight – you’re looking straight ahead”.

He added, “At their peak, they occur at a rate of one every 4 or 5 minutes, so be patient! And while the meteors will originate from the northeast, they can appear anywhere in the sky. In fact, some of the longest trails may appear in the sky facing North or South.”

You can spot the meteors all over the night sky, but their radiating point is close to the Lyra constellation – the namesake of this meteor shower – which is situated low on the horizon, looking North-East, as demonstrated by EarthSky here:

Don’t worry if the sky clouds over or you aren’t able to make it, however, as you’ll likely have another chance to spot the Lyrid meteor shower until the 25th April. Even if you can’t catch a shooting star, there’s still plenty of reasons to look up and enjoy the night sky!