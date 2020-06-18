Entertainer Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103.

Singer Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103.

A family statement said: “The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103.

“Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.”

Dame Vera’s musical recordings and performances were enormously popular during the Second World War.

She was widely known as “the Forces’ Sweetheart”, and gave outdoor concerts for the troops in Egypt, India, and Burma during the war as part of Entertainments National Service Association (ENSA). The songs most associated with her are “We’ll Meet Again”, “The White Cliffs of Dover”, “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square” and “There’ll Always Be an England”.

She remained popular after the war, appearing on radio and television in the UK and the US and recording such hits as “Auf Wiederseh’n Sweetheart” and her UK number-one single “My Son, My Son”. Her last single, “I Love This Land”, was released to mark the end of the Falklands War.

In 2009, at the age of 92, she became the oldest living artist to top the UK Albums Chart with the compilation album We’ll Meet Again: The Very Best of Vera Lynn.

Lynn had devoted much time and energy to charity work connected with ex-servicemen, disabled children and breast cancer. She was held in great affection by veterans of the Second World War and in 2000 was named the Briton who best exemplified the spirit of the 20th century.

Tributes have been flooding in from across the entertainment world and the wider public.

Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown said on his Facebook page “Her lovely voice inspired an embattled nation and resonated with equal effect in these troubled times 80 years on. We’ll meet again each time your songs are played. The forces sweetheart. Thoughts are with her family and friends. RIP Dame Vera”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds posted on Twitter: “Very sad. Will be playing her music here today. RIP.”

Singer Katherine Jenkins also paid tribute on social media: “I simply cannot find the words to explain just how much I adored this wonderful lady.

Her voice brought comfort to millions in their darkest hours, her songs filled the nation’s hearts with hope, and her emotive performances, whether home or abroad, then or now, helped to get us through.

It was she who chose the sentiments of her songs – she knew instinctively what people needed to hear, how to rally the morale and her spirit and strength created the soundtrack of a generation.

There will never be another Dame Vera Lynn. Forces’ Sweetheart and our sweetheart. An icon. A legend. An inspiration. My mentor and my friend. I will miss you greatly and I know we’ll meet again some sunny day.”

Bury North MP, James Daly said: “Goodbye to the Nation’s Sweetheart. RIP Dame Vera Lynn”

