Emergency services respond to reports of person on bridge in Bury

Greater Manchester Police & North West Ambulance Service have responded to an incident this afternoon, on a bridge over the M66 in Bury.

Police confirmed that shortly before 3pm today (Wednesday 17 June 2020), they were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman seen on a bridge over the M66.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken safely into the care of the ambulance service.

Roads have reopened.

North West Ambulance Service also confirmed that they were called to the area at 15:01 today for a concern for welfare