Emergency services on scene after car ‘entered canal’ in Rochdale

Police closed Hollingworth Road in Littleborough last night after reports of a car had entered the canal.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9 pm last night, to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

Greater Manchester Police & Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

There were no reports of anyone inside the vehicle in the canal.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “At around 9.10pm on Thursday, 12th August, firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Hollingworth Road, in Littleborough.

“One fire engine from Rochdale station quickly attended the scene. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered one of the vehicles had entered the canal.

“Firefighters carried out checks and used specialist equipment to make the scene safe. There were no reports of anybody inside the vehicle. Fire crews were at the scene for approximately one hour.”

Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for comment.

