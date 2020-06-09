Education Secretary reveals primary schools will not be returning before the summer.

Speaking in commons this afternoon, Education secretary Gavin Williamson announced that the plans for all primary school children in England to return a month before the summer break have been dropped.

Following this confirmation he told MP’s “exams will take place next year” and he wants all children back in education by September.

Shadow Education secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey expressed her disappointment at how these arrangements have been handled.

She went on to accuse Williamson of not listening to those in the teaching profession who had always said the plan was an impracticality.

Schools in Rochdale and Bury made the decision not to send children back when they reopened on June 1, and they will remain closed until it is safe to do so.

The education secretary explained that there was a “cautious, phased return” to school. However, this no longer included all primary school children going back before the end of term.

Geoff Barton, leader of the ASCL teachers union said that the government were over promising something which they could not deliver. It is not possible to maintain “small class sizes and social bubbles”.

This announcement means that primary school children outside of Reception, years 1 and 6 will not be returning before September.

Secondary schools will not return until September, aside from small classes designated for Year 10 and 12 students.