“Don’t Give Up” – Mayor’s Message to Excluded

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham urged the excluded population of the UK not to give up, in the latest Excluded UK online rally.

During the event, many stories were heard from people up and down the country who are a part of the three million people excluded from Government support.

Charlotte Timperley is one of the 130,000 excluded from Greater Manchester and she spoke at the event on Tuesday evening, she runs a children’s entertainment company and has done so since 2014 alongside her full-time job in a Nursery, Charlotte went fully self-employed in February 2019 following the birth of her child.

At the start of her speech, Charlotte said she’d been excluded because she was earning less than 50% income from self-employment, over a million people are excluded because of this factor.

She continued by saying: “For me, 2020 looked like the best year possible since 2014 when I started the business, it was fab, I had loads of bookings up until 2021, I had a big event planned and it was where I wanted to be with the business”.

“March 2020 obviously COVID hit and my business had to shut…. I was absolutely devastated”.

“I had no income coming in at all, I had refunds to hand out, I had monthly expenses to pay which was having to come out of my personal saving for my little boy…and I genuinely didn’t know what to do”.

“It was hard, it still is hard, I’m still having to use those personal savings that I’ve got”.

“I kept going, I came up with virtual packages and when we weren’t in national lockdowns my business could stay open, although there had been a significant reduction in the trading profits”.

“I genuinely don’t know how long this can go on for, because my savings are running out now and I’m still having to pay all these expenses whilst the business is closed”.

She added that her husband works in aviation, and his job is “on the verge of redundancy”.

“I go to bed at night and ask myself so many questions, I think what if he loses his job tomorrow how are we going to provide for my little boy, how are we going to keep a roof over our heads, how are we going to put food on the table. It just hits home.”

“It so unfair that we are not being treated equally when we should be, we have every single right, to be treated equally as everybody else who’s been able to get furlough and the grants”.

Andy Burnham was also joined on the call by his North of Tyne colleague Jamie Driscoll who is also supporting the campaign, said: “I’ll be right there with you”.

Burnham couldn’t believe that people were being excluded nearly a year into the pandemic and called on the Chancellor to “help now” as “time is running out” and also added that this isn’t going to go away.

An All-Party Parliamentary Group has published a proposal for those missing out on support, the published their plan earlier on Tuesday and said their goal is “to find real, comprehensive solutions for all those who have fallen through the gaps. We will continue to make recommendations for policies and changes to government support schemes and will work to persuade the government to adopt them.”

Excluded UK has over 28,000 members on its Facebook group and has around 45,000 people following them across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.