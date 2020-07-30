Do you recognise these men?

Detectives investigating the serious assault of a man in Bury have released images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police were called shortly after 11pm on Friday 24 July 2020 to a report of an assault on School Street in the Pimhole area.

A 44-year-old man was approached by two offenders who assaulted him before stealing his personal belongings.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are keen to speak to the two men pictured to help with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Andy Wright of GMP’s Bury District said: “This was a serious and random assault that has left a male seriously ill in hospital.

“I am appealing to the public to help identify the men pictured so we can speak to them about this incident.

“This was an unprovoked and frightening attack and I encourage anyone with any information to come forward in a bid to aid this investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4540 quoting incident number 3354 of 24/07/2020. Details can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.