Do you know this asbestos fly-tipper?

Bury taxpayers are footing the bill to clear up asbestos fly-tipped by ‘white van’ drivers in Nangreaves.

The load was dumped on the road just before Mount Pleasant village, and the council has now had to spend £600 on specialist contractors to remove it.

An eye witness described the perpetrators as two men in black hoodies who jumped into a white van and sped off after dumping the load. The incident happened on Tuesday (7 July) at around 8.30pm.

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, said: “These people are utterly shameless. First, they spoil our environment by dumping asbestos on it; and second, they then send council taxpayers the bill for clearing it up. This is money we could be spending looking after vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

“If anyone knows who these people are- or has details of any other fly-tipping culprits – please report them at https://www.bury.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=11296.”

Local resident Spencer Donnelly said: “The people who did this are selfish, lazy and greedy with no consideration for anyone else. Dumping asbestos in the road and in the woods is disgusting, potentially putting local residents, dog walkers, children, and animals who use the woods at risk of ingesting harmful particles. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Residents and businesses are reminded to use only licensed waste disposal operatives or face a substantial fine and even a prison sentence if caught dumping waste illegally.