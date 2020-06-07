DJ battle of the North West postponed

The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, were due to take part in a DJ battle this evening to raise money for good causes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the protests for the Black Lives Matter campaign across the UK and America, the decision has been taken to postpone the event until the 13th of June.

The following statement has been released:

“We have taken the decision to postpone tonight’s show because this weekend does not feel like the right time to be celebrating. Instead we are following the lead of the music industry and making sure that nothing detracts from the message people need to hear: BLACK LIVES MATTER. We hope you will join us for the Battle of the Cities on Saturday 13th June.”

(Lead image credit: United We Stream/ICZ Salford University)