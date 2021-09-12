Detectives launch investigation following firearms discharge in Rochdale

Detectives have launched an investigation following a firearms discharge in Rochdale.

Police were called to the scene on Albert Royds Street at around 8:30 pm yesterday to reports of a male with a firearm.

It is believed a dispute took place between two groups outside a business on the street before a man from a group entered the store, police have confirmed.

Enquiries led officers to believe a firearms discharge took place

Forensics officers were at the scene for a number of hours last night.

No injuries have been reported.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called just after 8.30pm last night to a report of a man with a firearm on Albert Royds Street in Rochdale.

“An investigation is on-going and anyone with information or may have seen anything is asked to report it online or by using our LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

(Lead Image Credit: Google)