Detectives investigating the murder of an 18-year-old man in Bury have made further arrests.

At around 9.40pm on Wednesday 12 August 2020, police were called to reports of a firearms discharge on Chesham Road.

Officers attended and established that an 18-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. He has since been formally identified as Cole Kershaw.

Two women, aged 24 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in police custody for questioning.

Four men who were previously arrested have been released on bail.

Enquiries are ongoing.

A dedicated Major Incident Portal has been set up. Members of the public can, anonymously, share information directly with the investigation team via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20N07-PO1

Anyone with information can also contact police on 0161 856 6777 quoting 3452 of 12/08/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.