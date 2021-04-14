Detectives continuing to investigate a sexual assault in Middleton have released CCTV footage

Officers investigating a sexual assault in Middleton have released further CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak with in connection with the assault.

Police were called shortly before 9.30 pm on Sunday 1 November 2020 to a report of a teenage girl being sexually assaulted by a man as she made her way on foot towards Mainway after getting off a bus.

A full investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

Detective Constable Pearson of GMP’s Rochdale district, said: “This was a horrendous ordeal for the victim and we have continued to provide support to her whilst our investigation continues.

“As part of our enquiries we’ve released further CCTV footage of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this assault and we’re appealing to any members of the public who think that they may recognise him to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency.

“If you believe you have information relating to this assault, or know the identity of the man in the footage, please come forward and speak with police. Any information, no matter how large or small could be vital to our investigation and will be treated with the utmost seriousness”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4668 quoting incident number 2986 of 01/11/20. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Greater Manchester is nationally recognised as a model of good practice in terms of support services available to victims.

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, do not suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

– Saint Mary’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

– Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email help@manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk

– Survivors Manchester provides specialist trauma informed support to boys and men in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.