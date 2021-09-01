Cultural spotlight on Bury this weekend

Bury is all set to be in the cultural spotlight this weekend with an exciting programme of events to celebrate its title of the Greater Manchester Town of Culture for 2021.

The events taking place on the 3, 4 and 5 of September in various locations across the town will include outdoor music festival – Head for the Hills, Happy Festival and the chance to see the famous Flying Scotsman.

The weekend kicks off on Friday 3 September with the return of Head for the Hills festival which is part of Burrs Live by The Met. The two day event (3 and 4 September) will welcome an amazing line up of live music including performances from Everything Everything, Badly Drawn Boy, The Magic Numbers, Ibibio Sound Machine and local award-winning folk trio Harp and a Monkey.

Happy – an arts festival inspired by the work of Bury-born Victoria Wood will take place in various locations during the weekend. The festival starts on Saturday 4 September with a special ‘Fan Day’ at Bury Art Museum and neighbouring Library Gardens which is next to Victoria’s statue. Events include special talks, exhibitions, comedy workshops, Q&A sessions, have-a-go music activities and lots more. Cap and Dove a unique mobile arts centre will also be in Bury Market showcasing artwork from Bury Art Museum’s Artwork Collection, special performances and activities.

On Sunday 5 the focus for Happy will move to Burrs Park with an exciting line up of performances including comedy, music, dance, brass bands all hosted by Britain’s Got Talent’s Steve Royal.

The world’s most iconic steam locomotive, The Flying Scotsman will also return to the East Lancashire Railway throughout the weekend with a special time table of services operating between Bury and Rawtenstall.

Councillor Charlotte Morris, cabinet member for the cultural economy, said “This weekend looks set to be amazing and one to remember with a great programme of cultural events planned for all to enjoy. We’re thrilled to see the return of Head for the Hills at Burrs Country Park as part of The Met’s live programme as well as the Flying Scotsman – a must for any steam enthusiast. Happy is guaranteed to make us all laugh and will give Victoria fans the opportunity to be part of something special. There really is something for everyone and it’s the perfect programme to highlight our year in the spotlight as the greater Manchester Town of Culture.”

Bury was chosen as the inaugural Town of Culture for 2020 by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority but sadly the majority of the programme had to be postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic. Officials have been working with cultural partners across the town to develop a new programme which kick started with the Happy Festival in May.