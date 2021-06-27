Crowds flock as Bury Agricultural Show returns to the town

Thousands of local residents flocked to Burrs Country Park today (Sunday) for the first big event the town has seen since the pandemic began.

Following the publication of the Government’s roadmap earlier this year and discussions with the Local Authority the organising committee were given the go-ahead for the event to take place for the first time since 2019.

There were many attractions, competitions & exhibitions for all the family. The annual event raises much-needed funds to help support local charities.

The Bury and District Agricultural Society treasurer, Graham Smith said this year’s event has been “above expectations,”

Over 4,000 people were in attendance at the peak this afternoon. Smith added, “We were limited on our numbers and we weren’t sure how the public would react to an event this early on with some form of restrictions still in place, but we wanted to help out all the traders that have shown faith with us over the last few years, so we were determined to put something on to help them start picking up their businesses again.”

The planning committee made the executive decision in March following the publication of the Prime Minister’s roadmap that the event would be able to take place this month.

Smith said: “Everything was planned in line with the restrictions to make sure we could run regardless of what happened, it’s resulted in a lot more effort from everyone on the committee to make sure that we’ve got all the boxes ticked and sufficient people and products in place to make sure we were safe.”

He also thanked the support from all of the supporters of the show and especially those that had supplied additional support at the eleventh hour.

Smith concluded: “I have got things in motion already so we can start in September when we start planning properly and we are going to make it bigger and better for next year.”

Bury North MP James Daly was also in attendance at the show this morning he said: “Fantastic to be down at Bury Agricultural Show this morning. The weather is fantastic and there’s lots to down here for all the family, please come down and support it if you can. Thank you to all the organisers for their work in making sure the show has returned to Burrs this year.”

