Covid-19 Latest news from Bury VCFA (Tuesday 14/04)

COVID 19 Bury VCFA Volunteering Guidance

Help our Bury Community in COVID crisis by Volunteering. VCFA is working with Bury Council and Bury CCG to support local communities. By becoming a local volunteer, you can help to support those who need it most. If you’re healthy and at low-risk, and you want to help, you can Volunteer for Bury by assisting in carrying out non-personal care tasks for people with care and support needs. Such tasks might include:

• Shopping

• Collecting prescriptions

• Reassurance by phone call

Having a current DBS allows for a wider range of volunteering opportunities.

To sign up & for further info regarding volunteering support click here or call BVCFA on 0161 518 5550

If you need help please call 0161 253 5353

COVID 19 Bury VCFA Guidance Videos

Please visit our volunteer page for video guides on Supporting Volunteers, Telephone Briefing Tips, Volunteer Advice & Safeguarding.

Questionnaire: Domestic Abuse Sector

Bury VCFA has circulated a questionnaire for completion by organisations currently working within the Domestic Abuse sector and/or related organisations willing/able to support their work

Bury Council wants to reassure residents of Bury that although DA services have had to adapt to the current conditions, it is still supporting them and encouraging victims to report domestic abuse. As such, it has asked Bury VCFA to undertake an urgent mapping-exercise to assess the status of current provision and to identify new or supplementary sources of support.

If you would like to receive a copy of the questionnaire, please contact admin@buryvcfa.org.uk; completed questionnaires should be returned ASAP (and no later than 15 April 2020).

Bury Council Community Hubs Update

In response to COVID-19, Bury Council has established five Community Hubs. Initially, these Hubs will be staffed by Council Officers but, over time, it is anticipated that they will expand to include partners from other public services.

Hubs will:

Identify and maintain details of the most clinically vulnerable residents, with reference to health and care data drawn largely from primary and social care sources together with local intelligence. It is recognised that this group may change according to health needs and circumstance.

Vulnerability will be prioritised across the following four groups, in order of immediate risk:

the most clinically vulnerable people who must be shielded for 12 weeks, as defined by the government

those aged 70 years or over with underlying health conditions

other service users with complex or long term conditions in the health and care system

socially or economically vulnerable people

Establish which of the most vulnerable are without a support network from family, friends or neighbours and need immediate help with accessing food and medicines

Identify support available in localities to support the vulnerable.

This will include:

organised volunteer groups, co-ordinated by the VCFA

informal community/resident action groups, including those operating under the banner of KindBury

local public service teams, eg children’s early help; the Integrated Neighbourhood Teams and housing network

Connect vulnerable people quickly to a network of support

Provide the infrastructure for a potentially greater role in the distribution of food and other supplies and distribution of hardship grants, as these requirements are clarified nationally

Initially, the Hubs will focus on securing urgent supplies of food and medicine but, dependent on resourcing levels and the timescales concerned, the support-offer may be expanded.

At this stage, Hubs will act as a brokerage service to ensure a fast connection to groups and volunteers who will undertake frontline support tasks. The role will be under regular review as national requirements and support is rolled out.

Bury residents who need help should call the Council’s contact centre number: 0161 253 5353

Please click here for the One Community Bury Guidance Links including: Support for people in Bury, NHS National Advice & Carers Support & Advice.

NHS Pennine Care Mental Health Helpline

Our helpline is here to support our patients and carers of all ages: 0333 200 4339; this is available from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week; with plans to make it available 24/7.

If there is an immediate risk of harm, you should ring 999.

If you’re looking for information or guidance about the coronavirus, please click here.



Greater Manchester, Ethnic Minority Experiences of Caring: Your Voice Matters

Carers from ethnic minorities may have different needs, issues and requirements from other populations, they are often overlooked in research and often do not access statutory services until they hit crisis point.

As part of Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnerships commitment to carers programme The Wraparound Partnership have been awarded funding from NHS England Carers Programme, to listen to and learn from, the experiences of carers (including parent/carers) from Ethnic Minority communities. The outcomes of the conversation will shape the future direction of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Carers Programme.

The more experiences and voices shared the better the future programme will deliver for this group. We have an online survey open to be shared with relevant networks, groups and individuals. Click here for the survey

We are looking to do phone call or zoom /FaceTime interviews with carers from BME and/or Asian Communities, if you, or someone you know would be interested in this, please get in touch with sally@wraparoundpartnership.org

There will be a reward for your time and expertise.

GM Law Centre’s Covid-19 Guide

Please see the link below to the GM Law Centre’s Covid-19 Survival Guide. Please share among your organisations and customers.

https://www.gmlaw.org.uk/covid-19-survival-guide/

Emergency funds

Charity Bank has updated its list of emergency funds for charities and social enterprises that are experiencing difficulties with their cash flow during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This includes UK wide and country specific funds as well as regional funding sources, which are primarily local Community Foundations.

Read the list.

Legal advice: Can charities access the Job Retention Scheme?

Hempsons Solicitors has produced this useful information sheet about the government’s Job Retention Scheme, exploring and defining what this means for charities. Hempsons address some of the points of uncertainty in the official government guidelines, including the reference to ‘public funding’ and whether staff who are paid using public funding can be furloughed. Take a look

Gov.UK Guidance Links

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Guidance: What you need to do

Coronavirus: FAQs: What you can and can’t do