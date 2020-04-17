Covid-19 Latest news from Bury VCFA (Friday 17/04)

Bury VCFA Funding Available Now (grants), collated by Bury VCFA

Alpkit

Alpkit welcomes any applications from individuals or organisations serving those affected by coronavirus, across the country. Examples include: being active in your local community to help elderly or vulnerable people;

minimising the impact of self-isolation for those in quarantine and needing access to food, medicines or social care;

supporting foodbanks and increasing the number of meals on wheels deliveries to support the elderly;

supporting those who are homeless or in temporary accommodation Grants of £500 are available. More information here The Antonio Carluccio Foundation

Antonio established The Foundation before he died. Amongst his core objectives was the idea to support hospitality-related training and development, to promote a better understanding of food origins and nutrition, and to make direct support available for organisations working to feed those in need. Charities working in these areas are invited to apply for grants up to £10,000.

More information here Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust

In addition to working with existing grant holders, the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust has launched some emergency funding to support highly vulnerable veterans. Grants up to £20k available through the’ Veterans Should Not be Forgotten’ Scheme. Other programmes to be announced shortly. More information here Arts Council emergency funding

The Arts Council has announced a package of measures to help arts organisations, whether or not they are already funded by them. Some funding is also available to individuals. More information here Audio Content Fund

Focus on identifying and filling gaps that have been caused by the huge disruption in people’s lives, with an emphasis on cultural, social, music and artistic material. In particular, the fund is asking suppliers to think about how lifestyles and livelihoods are being affected by the restrictions, and how radio can improve the situation for people listening at home. Bids must come from independent production companies that have a guarantee of broadcast on commercial or community radio.

More information here Barclays Covid-19 Community Aid package

Barclays has set up the Barclays Foundation, the initial aim of which is to support charities during the Covid-19 crisis.

The package is made up of two components: first, a corporate contribution of £50 million, which will be donated to, and be deployed via, a variety of charities working to support vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19, and in alleviating the associated social and economic hardship caused by the crisis. The money will be disbursed principally in the UK, but also in Barclays’ international markets, including the USA and India. Funding will be deployed via partnerships to trusted charities and targeted at programmes as close to their major locations of operation as possible

second, is a £50 million commitment by Barclays to match personal donations made by its employees to charities of their choice, local to them, and which are working to support communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. More information here Big Society Capital

Additional routes to loans for social enterprises and charities. Initially for the first year on a no fee, no interest basis.

Resilience and Recovery Loan Fund. Managed by Social Investment Business (SIB), to enable social lenders to provide emergency loans to affected social enterprises and charities without requiring personal guarantees and charging no fees or interest for 12 months.

Smaller emergency loans will also be made available to smaller organisations in deprived areas

More information here Cadent Foundation

Grants of between £100 and £100,000 are available through their regular grant making process. Cadent are a new grant-giver and have already given £240,000 to the Trussell Trust. General priorities are: projects that help alleviate suffering and hardship of people in vulnerable situations;

projects that will help and protect the environment;

projects that provide a better and healthier community for people to live in and use More information here CAF Coronavirus Emergency Fund *Please note the fund has been paused due to exceptional levels of demand*

More information here Chancellor’s announcement 08.04.20

The Chancellor announced that there will be £750m made available for charities. Some brief details were given at the time but we await further practical information. Reports can be found here and here Crisis In this together

A fund to support organisations working to support the homeless or reduce homelessness. Two programmes are available, grants of up to £5k and grants of up to £50k. Details of both programmes can be found here Elton John Aids Foundation

Elton John Aids Foundation is launching a new COVID-19 Emergency Fund that can protect the people it has always sought to serve through HIV-care, treatment and prevention, as well as mitigating the damage that COVID-19 can do. Elton John AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund is accepting applications for solutions that have strong potential to address specific challenges that have arisen for people already living with or at severe risk of HIV/AIDS and who are now at heightened risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here Forever Manchester Community Support Fund Annual income less than £200k

Grants of £5k

Decision within 2 weeks Click here to apply The Fore RAFT Fund

Rapid Action by The Fore and Trusts will supply emergency funding for the best-managed small charities and social enterprises doing vital work in their communities. RAFT Fund is currently only open to existing grantees, but through their own fundraising they hope to be able to widen this out to other organisations.

Grants up to £5k More information here Greggs – Local Community Projects Fund

Currently concentrating efforts on supporting food initiatives through their Breakfast Club schools. More information here Heritage Lottery Fund

The Heritage Lottery Fund have now published guidance around applying for their new Heritage Emergency Fund. Here are some of the key points:

Applicants must be: a not-for-profit organisation, and

a current or previous recipient of a grant directly from us, and

an owner, manager or representative of heritage, or be able to show you have delivered participatory heritage activity Organisations will be prioritised that: have limited or no alternative access to other sources of support (for example, from Governments, other National Lottery distributors, other emergency funding from trusts and foundations);

have already tried other options to stop being at-risk such as putting projects on hold, rephasing milestones, repurposing other funding to support day-to-day operations, minimising costs but maximising the function of existing projects (value engineering);

are in greater financial risk from COVID-19 due to a reliance on trading or community fundraising income-streams;

are in greater financial risk due to limited reserves;

are contributing to their outcomes or priority areas identified in their Strategic Funding Framework Funding will open for applications on 15 April. More information here Leathersellers Company Small Grants Programme

In the light of the unprecedented challenges that now face small charities providing vital services to the most vulnerable members of our community, the small grants programme will prioritise applications from UK registered charities which are currently supporting: the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless;

provision of food and essential supplies;

victims of domestic violence;

nursing care to vulnerable patients. More information here Localgiving / Postcode Community Trust Magic Little Grants

Grants of £500 to small local organisations to support and inspire people to participate in sports or exercise. This can include online fitness classes during a period of social distancing. Applicants need to be members of Localgiving, but this is currently free of charge and simple to sign-up to. More information here Local Trust has released additional funding to Big Local areas

Big Local areas can now apply to the Local Trust for additional funding to help with their response to Coronavirus. More information here Mad Trust Hardship Fund

Small one-off crisis payments for theatres that are part of the MAD family. Grants of up to £200. More information here Manchester Wellbeing Fund – Fast-track Grants

The Manchester Wellbeing Fund wants to support groups which are developing new ways of keeping in touch with the most vulnerable in our communities. We need to take care of the mental wellbeing of those around us – and now more than ever community groups are adapting and responding. Some examples of the types of costs that will be supported are: basic mobile phones or smartphones

printing and distribution of information leaflets about support available

replacing a group’s outdated laptop

group subscriptions to services such as Zoom

online training in use of social media

craft and creative materials Fast-track grants of between £250 and £500 are available and we will aim to decide on applications within 10 days. We don’t want to duplicate the excellent work that is already being co-ordinated across the city so kindly ask that groups do not apply for funding for food parcels or other essentials. More information here Neighbourly Community Fund

Organisations already funded through Neighbourly can apply for an additional grant of £400. More information here Prince’s Countryside Fund Rural Response Emergency Response

Grants for not-for-profit organisations that are providing emergency relief to vulnerable or isolated individuals in rural or farming communities. Maximum grant £2.5k. Deadline 15.4.2020. More information here Citizen food waste behaviour change grant

These grants will support projects that demonstrate new and proven citizen interventions that will encourage and influence citizens to reduce food waste. The aim of this grant is to support new, behaviour change interventions that encourage citizens to waste less food. Closing date 22.04.2020 COVID-19 Emergency Surplus Food grant. Government announced 3.4.20 that they will be releasing funds to support the infrastructure helping to get surplus food from restaurants etc to where it can be usefully redistributed. Funds will be released in three phases, with phase 1 involving direct approaches to organisations that have previously applied for Resource Action Fund support. Phases 2 and 3 will be open for new grant applications from 9.4.20. More information here Sport England

A range of measures have been announced, ranging from grants from £300 to £10k for organisations helping to keep the nation active, whether or not they have been previously supported by Sport England to support for organisations that are in receipt of a grant which will shortly end. More information here Standard Life Foundation

Will fund a range of strategic work. This is work that benefits more than individuals and has the potential to benefit large numbers of people within the UK. This work must aim to create a step change in policy, practice, attitudes and/or behaviour. It includes policy work, campaigning, research, public attitudinal work, and improving practice and design. Grants from £5,000 upwards. More information here Sylvia Adams Charitable Trust Registered charities working with early years disadvantaged children

Unrestricted grants of up to £5k

Supports work that will: Improve reach to targeted groups of 0-3yrs; Bring about improved defined outcomes Click here to apply Technology for social isolation fund

Government funding up to £25k to develop innovative solutions to help reduce social isolation using technology. This is a challenge to the technology sector to help reduce social isolation amongst the elderly, vulnerable and self-isolating. More information here Tesco Bags of Help Covid-19 Communities Fund

Grants are available to support a wide range of community groups, organisations, charities, schools and other not-for-profit organisations who are supporting vulnerable groups during the coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis. Groups must be constituted and be able to provide a copy of their governing document. Typically, the fund will support organisations: Whose need for services has been disrupted – for example a food bank whose stocks are running low and need an immediate donation to enable the food bank to restock

Who require to put in place new services – for example charities setting up a new home service to the elderly who usually attend a monthly lunch club or a charity needing to set up a telephone service to support beneficiaries

Finding increased demand – a holiday hunger club needs more resources due to schools closing, or a children’s centre needs an additional temporary staff member Grants of £500. More information here The Charity Service

To assist organisations through the current crisis The Charity Service has set up an emergency grant fund. Organisations can apply for up to £500 by completing a short one-page application. Funds will not be available to cover core/day to day costs or to replace funding that may have been lost from elsewhere. The emergency funds are intended to cover such things as: additional costs (due to a change in your normal working practices) to support your client group/local community

emergency food/provisions required by your clients Applications will go through a basic assessment process and approved applications will have the funds transferred directly into their bank account (written proof of account will be required) as quickly as possible.

More details contact Pete Yarwood on 0793 6917 679 or email: pete.yarwood@charityservice.org.uk Thomas Pocklington Trust

Support for registered sight-loss charities. TPT will cover up to two months’ running costs or £10k, whichever is the lowest. More information https://www.pocklington-trust.org.uk/covid-19-emergency-fund Veterans’ Foundation

Funding for organisations supporting armed forces personnel, veterans and their immediate families. Applications should be submitted before the end of May for June decisions. Maximum grant is £30k More information here Waitrose Community Support Fund

John Lewis Partnership and Waitrose are making £1m available to their local communities for support where it is needed locally. Apply to your local Waitrose for more details. More information here We Love Manchester Covid-19 Community Response Fund

Grants from £500 to £3000. Use the form which is downloadable from their website here Yapp Charitable Trust

Support small registered charities (annual income less the £40k) with grants for running costs. £3k grants with possibility of multi-year funding. Priorities are: Elderly people

Children and young people aged 5 – 25

People with physical impairments, learning difficulties or mental health challenges

Social welfare – people trying to overcome life-limiting problems of a social, rather than medical, origin (such as addiction, relationship difficulties, abuse, offending)

Education and learning (with a particular interest in people who are educationally disadvantaged, whether adults or children) More information here