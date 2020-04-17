BURY AND ROCHDALE
HEALTHY RADIO

Covid-19 Latest news from Bury VCFA (Friday 17/04)

April 17, 2020
Covid-19 Latest news from Bury VCFA (Friday 17/04)
Covid-19 Latest news from Bury VCFA
***********************************************************************
COVID 19 Bury VCFA Volunteering Guidance

Help our Bury Community in COVID crisis by Volunteering

VCFA is working with Bury Council and Bury CCG to support local communities. By becoming a local volunteer, you can help to support those who need it most. If you’re healthy and at low-risk, and you want to help, you can Volunteer for Bury by assisting in carrying out non-personal care tasks for people with care and support needs. Such tasks might include:
  • Shopping
  • Collecting prescriptions
  • Reassurance by phone call
Having a current DBS allows for a wider range of volunteering opportunities. 

 

To sign up & for further info regarding volunteering support click here or call BVCFA on 0161 518 5550

 
If you need help please call 0161 253 5353

**************************************************************

COVID 19 Bury VCFA Guidance Videos

Please visit our volunteer page for video guides on: Supporting Volunteers, Telephone Briefing Tips, Volunteer Advice & Safeguarding.
Bury VCFA

Funding Available Now (grants), collated by Bury VCFA
Alpkit
Alpkit welcomes any applications from individuals or organisations serving those affected by coronavirus, across the country. Examples include:

  • being active in your local community to help elderly or vulnerable people;
  • minimising the impact of self-isolation for those in quarantine and needing access to food, medicines or social care;
  • supporting foodbanks and increasing the number of meals on wheels deliveries to support the elderly;
  • supporting those who are homeless or in temporary accommodation

Grants of £500 are available. More information here

The Antonio Carluccio Foundation
Antonio established The Foundation before he died. Amongst his core objectives was the idea to support hospitality-related training and development, to promote a better understanding of food origins and nutrition, and to make direct support available for organisations working to feed those in need. Charities working in these areas are invited to apply for grants up to £10,000.
More information here

Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust
In addition to working with existing grant holders, the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust has launched some emergency funding to support highly vulnerable veterans. Grants up to £20k available through the’ Veterans Should Not be Forgotten’ Scheme. Other programmes to be announced shortly. More information here

Arts Council emergency funding
The Arts Council has announced a package of measures to help arts organisations, whether or not they are already funded by them. Some funding is also available to individuals. More information here

Audio Content Fund
Focus on identifying and filling gaps that have been caused by the huge disruption in people’s lives, with an emphasis on cultural, social, music and artistic material. In particular, the fund is asking suppliers to think about how lifestyles and livelihoods are being affected by the restrictions, and how radio can improve the situation for people listening at home. Bids must come from independent production companies that have a guarantee of broadcast on commercial or community radio.
More information here

Barclays Covid-19 Community Aid package
Barclays has set up the Barclays Foundation, the initial aim of which is to support charities during the Covid-19 crisis.
The package is made up of two components:

  • first, a corporate contribution of £50 million, which will be donated to, and be deployed via, a variety of charities working to support vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19, and in alleviating the associated social and economic hardship caused by the crisis. The money will be disbursed principally in the UK, but also in Barclays’ international markets, including the USA and India. Funding will be deployed via partnerships to trusted charities and targeted at programmes as close to their major locations of operation as possible
  • second, is a £50 million commitment by Barclays to match personal donations made by its employees to charities of their choice, local to them, and which are working to support communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

More information here

Big Society Capital
Additional routes to loans for social enterprises and charities. Initially for the first year on a no fee, no interest basis.
Resilience and Recovery Loan Fund. Managed by Social Investment Business (SIB), to enable social lenders to provide emergency loans to affected social enterprises and charities without requiring personal guarantees and charging no fees or interest for 12 months.
Smaller emergency loans will also be made available to smaller organisations in deprived areas
More information here

Cadent Foundation
Grants of between £100 and £100,000 are available through their regular grant making process. Cadent are a new grant-giver and have already given £240,000 to the Trussell Trust. General priorities are:

  • projects that help alleviate suffering and hardship of people in vulnerable situations;
  • projects that will help and protect the environment;
  • projects that provide a better and healthier community for people to live in and use

More information here

CAF Coronavirus Emergency Fund *Please note the fund has been paused due to exceptional levels of demand*
More information here

Chancellor’s announcement 08.04.20
The Chancellor announced that there will be £750m made available for charities. Some brief details were given at the time but we await further practical information. Reports can be found here and here

Crisis In this together
A fund to support organisations working to support the homeless or reduce homelessness. Two programmes are available, grants of up to £5k and grants of up to £50k. Details of both programmes can be found here

Elton John Aids Foundation
Elton John Aids Foundation is launching a new COVID-19 Emergency Fund that can protect the people it has always sought to serve through HIV-care, treatment and prevention, as well as mitigating the damage that COVID-19 can do. Elton John AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund is accepting applications for solutions that have strong potential to address specific challenges that have arisen for people already living with or at severe risk of HIV/AIDS and who are now at heightened risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here

Forever Manchester Community Support Fund

  • Annual income less than £200k
  • Grants of £5k
  • Decision within 2 weeks

Click here to apply

The Fore RAFT Fund
Rapid Action by The Fore and Trusts will supply emergency funding for the best-managed small charities and social enterprises doing vital work in their communities. RAFT Fund is currently only open to existing grantees, but through their own fundraising they hope to be able to widen this out to other organisations.
Grants up to £5k More information here

Greggs – Local Community Projects Fund
Currently concentrating efforts on supporting food initiatives through their Breakfast Club schools. More information here

Heritage Lottery Fund
The Heritage Lottery Fund have now published guidance around applying for their new Heritage Emergency Fund. Here are some of the key points:
Applicants must be:

  • a not-for-profit organisation, and
  • a current or previous recipient of a grant directly from us, and
  • an owner, manager or representative of heritage, or be able to show you have delivered participatory heritage activity

Organisations will be prioritised that:

  • have limited or no alternative access to other sources of support (for example, from Governments, other National Lottery distributors, other emergency funding from trusts and foundations);
  • have already tried other options to stop being at-risk such as putting projects on hold, rephasing milestones, repurposing other funding to support day-to-day operations, minimising costs but maximising the function of existing projects (value engineering);
  • are in greater financial risk from COVID-19 due to a reliance on trading or community fundraising income-streams;
  • are in greater financial risk due to limited reserves;
  • are contributing to their outcomes or priority areas identified in their Strategic Funding Framework

Funding will open for applications on 15 April. More information here

Leathersellers Company Small Grants Programme
In the light of the unprecedented challenges that now face small charities providing vital services to the most vulnerable members of our community, the small grants programme will prioritise applications from UK registered charities which are currently supporting:

  • the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless;
  • provision of food and essential supplies;
  • victims of domestic violence;
  • nursing care to vulnerable patients.

More information here

Localgiving / Postcode Community Trust Magic Little Grants
Grants of £500 to small local organisations to support and inspire people to participate in sports or exercise. This can include online fitness classes during a period of social distancing. Applicants need to be members of Localgiving, but this is currently free of charge and simple to sign-up to. More information here

Local Trust has released additional funding to Big Local areas
Big Local areas can now apply to the Local Trust for additional funding to help with their response to Coronavirus. More information here

Mad Trust Hardship Fund
Small one-off crisis payments for theatres that are part of the MAD family. Grants of up to £200. More information here

Manchester Wellbeing Fund – Fast-track Grants
The Manchester Wellbeing Fund wants to support groups which are developing new ways of keeping in touch with the most vulnerable in our communities. We need to take care of the mental wellbeing of those around us – and now more than ever community groups are adapting and responding. Some examples of the types of costs that will be supported are:

  • basic mobile phones or smartphones
  • printing and distribution of information leaflets about support available
  • replacing a group’s outdated laptop
  • group subscriptions to services such as Zoom
  • online training in use of social media
  • craft and creative materials

Fast-track grants of between £250 and £500 are available and we will aim to decide on applications within 10 days. We don’t want to duplicate the excellent work that is already being co-ordinated across the city so kindly ask that groups do not apply for funding for food parcels or other essentials. More information here

Neighbourly Community Fund
Organisations already funded through Neighbourly can apply for an additional grant of £400. More information here

Prince’s Countryside Fund Rural Response Emergency Response
Grants for not-for-profit organisations that are providing emergency relief to vulnerable or isolated individuals in rural or farming communities. Maximum grant £2.5k. Deadline 15.4.2020. More information here

Citizen food waste behaviour change grant
These grants will support projects that demonstrate new and proven citizen interventions that will encourage and influence citizens to reduce food waste. The aim of this grant is to support new, behaviour change interventions that encourage citizens to waste less food. Closing date 22.04.2020

COVID-19 Emergency Surplus Food grant. Government announced 3.4.20 that they will be releasing funds to support the infrastructure helping to get surplus food from restaurants etc to where it can be usefully redistributed. Funds will be released in three phases, with phase 1 involving direct approaches to organisations that have previously applied for Resource Action Fund support. Phases 2 and 3 will be open for new grant applications from 9.4.20. More information here

Sport England
A range of measures have been announced, ranging from grants from £300 to £10k for organisations helping to keep the nation active, whether or not they have been previously supported by Sport England to support for organisations that are in receipt of a grant which will shortly end. More information here

Standard Life Foundation
Will fund a range of strategic work. This is work that benefits more than individuals and has the potential to benefit large numbers of people within the UK. This work must aim to create a step change in policy, practice, attitudes and/or behaviour. It includes policy work, campaigning, research, public attitudinal work, and improving practice and design. Grants from £5,000 upwards. More information here

Sylvia Adams Charitable Trust

  • Registered charities working with early years disadvantaged children
  • Unrestricted grants of up to £5k
  • Supports work that will: Improve reach to targeted groups of 0-3yrs; Bring about improved defined outcomes

Click here to apply

Technology for social isolation fund
Government funding up to £25k to develop innovative solutions to help reduce social isolation using technology. This is a challenge to the technology sector to help reduce social isolation amongst the elderly, vulnerable and self-isolating. More information here

Tesco Bags of Help Covid-19 Communities Fund
Grants are available to support a wide range of community groups, organisations, charities, schools and other not-for-profit organisations who are supporting vulnerable groups during the coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis. Groups must be constituted and be able to provide a copy of their governing document. Typically, the fund will support organisations:

  • Whose need for services has been disrupted – for example a food bank whose stocks are running low and need an immediate donation to enable the food bank to restock
  • Who require to put in place new services – for example charities setting up a new home service to the elderly who usually attend a monthly lunch club or a charity needing to set up a telephone service to support beneficiaries
  • Finding increased demand – a holiday hunger club needs more resources due to schools closing, or a children’s centre needs an additional temporary staff member

Grants of £500. More information here

The Charity Service
To assist organisations through the current crisis The Charity Service has set up an emergency grant fund.  Organisations can apply for up to £500 by completing a short one-page application. Funds will not be available to cover core/day to day costs or to replace funding that may have been lost from elsewhere. The emergency funds are intended to cover such things as:

  • additional costs (due to a change in your normal working practices) to support your client group/local community
  • emergency food/provisions required by your clients

Applications will go through a basic assessment process and approved applications will have the funds transferred directly into their bank account (written proof of account will be required) as quickly as possible.
More details contact Pete Yarwood on 0793 6917 679 or email: pete.yarwood@charityservice.org.uk

Thomas Pocklington Trust
Support for registered sight-loss charities. TPT will cover up to two months’ running costs or £10k, whichever is the lowest. More information https://www.pocklington-trust.org.uk/covid-19-emergency-fund

Veterans’ Foundation
Funding for organisations supporting armed forces personnel, veterans and their immediate families. Applications should be submitted before the end of May for June decisions. Maximum grant is £30k More information here

Waitrose Community Support Fund
John Lewis Partnership and Waitrose are making £1m available to their local communities for support where it is needed locally. Apply to your local Waitrose for more details. More information here

We Love Manchester Covid-19 Community Response Fund
Grants from £500 to £3000. Use the form which is downloadable from their website here

Yapp Charitable Trust
Support small registered charities (annual income less the £40k) with grants for running costs. £3k grants with possibility of multi-year funding. Priorities are:

  • Elderly people
  • Children and young people aged 5 – 25
  • People with physical impairments, learning difficulties or mental health challenges
  • Social welfare – people trying to overcome life-limiting problems of a social, rather than medical, origin (such as addiction, relationship difficulties, abuse, offending)
  • Education and learning (with a particular interest in people who are educationally disadvantaged, whether adults or children)

More information here
Covid-19 Local news & updates across Bury 
                                                                                                                                                         

                                                         
Bury Council Community Hubs Update

In response to COVID-19, Bury Council has established five Community Hubs.  Initially, these Hubs will be staffed by Council Officers but, over time, it is anticipated that they will expand to include partners from other public services.

Hubs will:
Identify and maintain details of the most clinically vulnerable residents, with reference to health and care data drawn largely from primary and social care sources together with local intelligence. It is recognised that this group may change according to health needs and circumstance.
Vulnerability will be prioritised across the following four groups, in order of immediate risk:

  • the most clinically vulnerable people who must be shielded for 12 weeks, as defined by government
  • those aged 70 years or over with underlying health conditions
  • other service users with complex or long term conditions in the health and care system
  • socially or economically vulnerable people

Establish which of the most vulnerable are without a support network from family, friends or neighbours and need immediate help with accessing food and medicines

Identify support available in localities to support the vulnerable.

This will include:

  • organised volunteer groups, co-ordinated by the VCFA
  • informal community/resident action groups, including those operating under the banner of KindBury
  • local public service teams, eg children’s early help; the Integrated Neighbourhood Teams and housing network

Connect vulnerable people quickly to a network of support

Provide the infrastructure for a potential greater role in distribution of food and other supplies and distribution of hardship grants, as these requirements are clarified nationally

Initially, the Hubs will focus on securing urgent supplies of food and medicine but, dependent on resourcing levels and the timescales concerned, the support-offer may be expanded.

At this stage, Hubs will act as a brokerage service to ensure fast connection to groups and volunteers who will undertake frontline support tasks.  The role will be under regular review as national requirements and support is rolled out.

Bury residents who need help should call the Council’s contact centre number: 0161 253 5353
Bury Council

Bury Council Children’s Trust Partnership Update
Click on the link for Coronavirus Information & Support on the Bury Directory.

Click on the link to the CT Partnership Coronavirus Update – Support, Advice and Guidance for Families in Bury

Click on the link to the Early Help toolkit for information, fact sheets, links and contact details on a range of different topics

You can find recent copies of the weekly e-mail on-line at this link

  1. Bury CCG has produced the attached document ‘Bury SEMH Support’ to young people to understand, navigate and access the current ‘offer’ of support for children and young people’s mental health and emotional wellbeing.
  1. Manchester based company ‘Back 2 Work’ offers government funded courses to people aged 19+ who are currently unemployed. They are in the process of making all their courses available online, starting with an accredited ETA Level 1 diploma in Supply Chain & Logistics (Warehousing).  Everyone who completes a course will get a guaranteed job interview with an employer (after the current coronavirus restrictions have been lifted).  They work with employers including Tesco, Amazon and JD Sports.

To meet the eligibility criteria, participants must have been born before 31 August 2000; have lived in the UK/EU as a minimum for the last 3 years; have a National Insurance number; have the right to live and work in the UK; must not be currently enrolled on any other government funded provision; have access to an internet enabled device (recommended pc or laptop) and have a basic IT knowledge to be able to access the course online and submit coursework.  Anyone interested can contact jamie@b2wcompletetraining.com, Tel: 07971 754 635.

  1. There are a number of funding streams being made available to enable community organisations to provide support in the light of the coronavirus pandemic. These include the Forever Manchester Community Support Fund – click on the link and a wide range of organisations which are outlined in the attached Emergency Funding Bulletin.    Please get in touch if you have any queries in respect of an application for funding or e-mail Neil Gibson at VCFA  neil.gibson@buryvcfa.org.uk
  1. A new campaign, My Wild Garden, has been launched in Greater Manchester to help people reconnect with the wildlife in their garden and stay in touch with nature. No matter whether you have a balcony, yard or back garden, The Wildlife Trusts and partners want to support over 5,000 people across Greater Manchester to care for and improve the natural environment.  Visit https://www.lancswt.org.uk/our-work/projects/my-wild-city to find out more and for a FREE My Wild Garden booklet.
  1. Click on the link to Mental Health at Work for a toolkit ‘Coronavirus and isolation: supporting yourself and your colleagues”.
  1. Families/individuals applying for Healthy Start Food Vouchers no longer need to get a midwife/health visitor/GP to sign the form.  Click on the link for more information.
  1. The Government Guidance ‘Coronavirus – list of online education resources for home education brings together an initial list of online resources for pupils of all ages, recommended by leading educational specialists.  Published on Gov.UK 7 April 2020.
  1. The Children’s Commissioner for England, in association with the privacy law firm Schillings, has produced a digital safety and wellbeing kit for parents and a safety guide for children to help keep children safe and well online during the coronavirus outbreak.  Click on the links to the Digital Safety & Wellbeing Kit and the Children’s Guide to Staying Safe Online.
  1. NSPCC Learning has published a coronavirus page which pulls together a list of services and resources to support professionals’ work with children, young people and families during the coronavirus pandemic. It includes information and advice on: undertaking remote teaching safely, the current UK government safeguarding guidance for schools; how to have difficult conversations with children; our online safeguarding training; and how to contact our information service. The page will be reviewed and updated regularly.  Click on the link.
  1. 50 humanitarian organisations, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have produced a children’s storybook to help children aged 6-11 cope with coronavirus. The book ‘My Hero is You’ is available online at this link and as an audiobook. Bury CLAS will also be adding it as a link from their website at this link .

Click on the link for Student Loans Company Guidance for current students and answers to common questions related to the covid-19 outbreak

Coronavirus  (COVID-19) Guidance

Please click here for the One Community Bury Guidance Links including: Support for people in Bury, NHS National Advice & Carers Support & Advice.                                                                                                
Covid-19 news & updates across Greater Manchester 
 

Mental Health Helpline

Our helpline is here to support our patients and carers of all ages:  0333 200 4339; this is available from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week; with plans to make it available 24/7.

If there is an immediate risk of harm, you should ring 999.
If you’re looking for information or guidance about the coronavirusplease click here.
NHS Pennine Care

Governor Vacancies in Pennine Care

Governor Vacancies in Pennine Care – an opportunity for you to get involved

 

We appreciate that these are difficult, uncertain times at the moment and we hope that you and your families are keeping safe and well. We are due to launch our election cycle on 21 April 2020 and are seeking expressions of interest from individuals wishing to stand for election to our Council of Governors.

 

We have vacancies in all our Pennine Care footprint: Bury, Heywood Middleton and Rochdale, Oldham, Tameside and Glossop, Stockport and Rest of England.

 

The Governor role is a fantastic opportunity to learn about Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust and find out about mental health and learning disability services in your local area. The Council of Governors has a voice and ensures the views of local communities are considered in the development of health services.  We would like a diverse council of governors and encourage applications from all our members including those with diverse backgrounds.

 

Find out more about the role and express an interest here: https://www.mi-nomination.com/getinvolved.  Alternatively you can call myself on 07557 484675 or Donna 07919 397502.
Answer Cancer

Answer Cancer Fund

In light of Covid-19 we’ve updated our guidance for applicants to the Answer Cancer Fund.
Full details + links to online Meet the Funder Sessions via ZOOM can be found online at:
www.salfordcvs.co.uk/greater-manchester-grants

The Priority Groups
For this round of funding Answer Cancer is prioritising the following groups that have been identified with low levels of cancer screening:
·         The LGBTQ+ community
·         Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) communities
·         People who care for others
·         People with disabilities
·         People in poor mental health

Please help spread the word!

Answer Cancer Fund
Would your organisation like to help play a part in boosting cancer screening rates in Greater Manchester?
Financial support is available to voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations who can help recruit Answer Cancer Champions to promote cancer screening amongst under-represented groups.
Investments of £1,000 – £2,000 are available.

These investments are funded by Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership.

Download the Guidance Notes  Updated 15.04.20 with Covid-19 guidance
Download the Application Form
View the Terms and Conditions of Grant
Closing Date: Monday 4th May 2020
Decision by: Friday 29th May 2020

                                                                                         
Covid-19 news & updates (National)

                                                                                                                                                      

Gov.UK Guidance Links

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Guidance: What you need to do

Coronavirus: FAQs: What you can and can’t do
Adam Clark
Community, COVID-19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *