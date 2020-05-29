Councillor Elise Wilson leads pledge to make Manchester carbon neutral post-pandemic

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority scheme announced plans to reopen the city and it’s regions in their first meeting together since the 14th February where Mayor Andy Burnham led the talks to get Manchester moving again.

As the city re-opens, the GMCA aim to take advantage of ‘the new normal’ making Manchester green and see the current lack of traffic levels as the perfect opportunity to improve transport systems. The ‘Build Back Better’ programme will help protect the environment and protect workers currently in lower paid jobs and the scheme will re-prioritise essential workers who have kept Britain on it’s feet during lockdown.

Speaking exclusively to Roch Valley Radio, Councillor Elise Wilson of Stockport discussed the innovative plans as the spread of COVID-19 decreased in the area during the month of May.

Councillor Wilson said, “At the moment we are seeing a lot less traffic on the road. We are definately looking to recover but we need to recover in the right way. Through this comes the “Build Back Better” scheme, with the aim to protect low paid jobs and the environment”.

“We have realised through clapping on Thursday nights just how important our key workers are and how much we need to protect them”.

With non-essential shops opening up on the 15th June, the way in which commuters go to work is a huge focus for the GMCA. Creating a city with public transport at the forefront for workers is seen as vital. With Andy Burnham worried too many workers will be driving again, he aims to make reforms for the transport system in and out of the city covering all Boroughs including Bury and Rochdale.

Mrs Wilson added further “We need to develop an environmentally friendly local industry strategy with clean growth. Our aim is to become carbon neutral by 2038. To do so we are going to implement a London style transport system on a single payment system where commuters can use bikes, buses and the tram under one ticket”.