Council workforce boosted by new apprentice intake

This week seven new apprentices have taken up roles across the council and schools in a wide variety of departments.

Amelia White is doing a business support apprenticeship. She will be undertaking a level three business administrator standard in our children’s services business support department.

Olivia Tharby is doing an integrated commissioning administration apprentice. She will be undertaking a level three business administrator standard in our integrated commission admin hub in adult care.

Billy Grime is doing a revenues and benefits officer apprenticeship. He will be undertaking a level three business administrator standard in our council tax team.

Declan Gagan is doing a business support apprenticeship. He will be undertaking a level three business administrator standard in our legal services team.

Kieran Hunter is doing a records management apprenticeship .He will be undertaking a level three business administrator standard in our information governance team.

Niamh Towsey is doing a business administrator apprenticeships. She will be undertaking a level three business administrator standard at Heybrook Primary School.

Amy Yates is doing a revenues and benefits officer apprenticeship. She will be undertaking a level three business administrator standard in our benefits and financial assessment team.

Councillor Kieran Heakin, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We are really proud of our successful apprenticeship scheme and it’s always great to see more and more take up roles with us. An apprenticeship is a really great entry into a variety of careers and gives young people a real chance to earn and learn.”

Most of the new cohort are from the borough of Rochdale, with the remainder being from neighbouring towns. The new apprentices are joining a very successful and highly-acclaimed apprenticeship programme that the council runs. The council now has 85 apprentices currently working in its various departments or in schools. Many past apprentices have also secured permanent positions within the council.

Kieran Hunter, who is joining the council’s information governance team as a records management apprentice, said: “I chose to do an apprenticeship because I liked the idea I was learning and earning at the same time. I will also gain experience that will help me in my future career.”

Recruitment to the council’s apprenticeships programme for the May 2020 cohort will begin in February. Vacancies will be live at rochdale.gov.uk/apprenticeships