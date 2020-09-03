Council leader calls for government action on care grant

The leader of Rochdale Borough Council has called on the government to extend and increase a vital grant for the local care sector.

Councillor Allen Brett said infection control funding had played a key part in supporting care homes and protecting residents.

He said it was essential that the grant was now extended for another six months to help protect elderly and vulnerable people from Covid-19 and flu over the winter.

The grant helps ensure local care providers can maintain good staffing levels and pay workers full wages if they need to self-isolate, in line with the government guidance.

Councillor Brett’s call for government action has been backed by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and local council leaders.

They have joined forces to write to the government, urgently calling for the grant to be extended until the end of the financial year to ensure care homes can maintain their staffing levels.

Councillor Brett said: “This grant has played a vital part in our work to support our local care sector, protect the vulnerable and ensure hard working staff can self-isolate without worrying about their pay packets.

“The money formed a key part of our help and support for care homes. At this crucial time it would be terrible if the grant was not extended for another six months, potentially undoing much of our hard work and leaving care providers having to do more with less.

“I hope the government listens to what we are saying and takes urgent action now to provide reassurance for the local care sector as we move into the autumn and winter.

“As council leader, I am proud of the work we have done locally to support and protect care homes. There is still much to do, which is why this government cash injection is urgently needed.”