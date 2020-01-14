Council hiring casual staff at jobs event

Over 30 casual jobs will be available at a recruitment event being staged at Rochdale Town Hall on Wednesday (22 January).

Rochdale Borough Council are looking for local people, with a range of roles available including catering assistants, bar staff, school crossing patrol staff, cleaners and more. The positions are all based in the borough at local schools, venues and at the town hall.

The Casual Work Recruitment Event is at Rochdale Town Hall on Wednesday 22 January from 9.30am – 2.30pm.

The jobs will be flexible, with weekday, weekend, day and evening shifts available. Applications are limited to people living in the borough of Rochdale.

To view job descriptions, person specifications and find out more about the event visit www.rochdale.gov.uk/jobs