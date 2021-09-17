Council deputy leader gives thanks for staff on National Teaching Assistants’ Day

Yesterday (Thurs 16 Sep) celebrates the valuable contribution that teaching assistants (TAs) make to the education and support of school children.

It is an opportunity for schools across Bury to celebrate the hard work and commitment of teaching assistants who have worked tirelessly, both remotely and in person, to provide their pupils with quality education.

The last 18 months have been a challenging time and National Teaching Assistants’ Day raises awareness for all those TAs who have worked long hours in the classrooms showing dedication to supporting children’s education.

Councillor Tamoor Tariq, Bury Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for children, young people and skills, said: “I want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to all teaching assistants in the borough. Their vital contribution to support children’s education does not go unnoticed and they have continued to go above and beyond, despite recent challenges, to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive.

“They have played a vital role during the pandemic and are often the unsung heroes who deserve greater recognition. Thank you Bury teaching assistants for all your hard work and contributions during what has been an extremely difficult time.”

National Teaching Assistants’ Day is a day to recognise and celebrate the amazing efforts of teaching assistants. If you would like to thank a teaching assistant, visit the national teaching assistants’ day website here (https://nationalteachingassistantsday.co.uk/) and leave a tribute to them.