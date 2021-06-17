Could you serve on the council’s audit committee?

A co-opted member is required to sit on the council’s audit committee, which oversees the effectiveness of governance, anti-fraud and risk management arrangements, and approves the council’s accounts.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over, impartial, of good standing in the community, and support the council’s goals of being accountable, open, principled and committed to equal opportunities.

We are unable to consider anyone who is, or has been within the last five years, a member, co-opted member or officer of Bury Council or who is a relative or close friend of a member, co-opted member or officer of the council.

Preference will be given to applicants with experience and knowledge of the ethical framework, the audit and governance regimes.

Independent Persons are entitled to a payment of £500 per annum. To find out more, please call Andrea Tomlinson on 0161 253 5133 or email a.j.tomlinson@bury.gov.uk

You will be sent an information pack and application form, which you should complete and return by 24 June 2021.